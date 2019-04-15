Home

Jayden Maximus Gutheil

Jayden Maximus Gutheil Obituary
Gutheil, Jayden Maximus
2019 - 2019
Jayden Maximus Gutheil, 6 weeks old, passed away unexpectedly on Thurs., April 11. He was born on Feb. 24, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. Jayden is survived by his mother, Brittany R. Gutheil of Columbus; brother, Hayden Jayce "Bo" Waits; grandparents, Karen Gutheil of Circleville and John C. Gutheil of Columbus; uncles, Johnny Gutheil of Columbus, Nick Gutheil of Delaware, and Derek Shamlin of Columbus; aunts, Kaitlynn Gutheil of Circleville and Nikki Hicks of Chillicothe. The family will receive friends on Wed., April 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of Service at 1 p.m. in the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, Ohio with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
