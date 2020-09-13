Fetherolf, Jayne Anne
1936 - 2020
Jayne Anne Fetherolf, age 84, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with her family by her side at Brookdale Pinnacle of Grove City. Jayne was born on February 10, 1936 in Jamestown, Ohio to Walter and Evelyn (Cushwa) Glass. Jayne is a West High School Alumni. While attending high school she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. She then went on to attend Miami University and graduated from Capital University. Jayne was a teacher in the Columbus Public Schools retiring after 28 years. While teaching she volunteered with the summer playground program as she loved children. As a member of Columbus West Church of God she was in the choir and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, angels and reading hundreds of books. Jayne and her husband, Steve would enjoy being snowbirds in Punta Gorda, FL. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry "Steve" Fetherolf; daughter, Leslie Dean; parents, Walter and Evelyn Glass; and first husband and father of her children, Thomas "Ted" Dean. Survived by her sons, Thomas Dean II and Kevin (Melissa) Dean; grandchildren, Michael Dean and April (Zac) Patchell; great grandchildren, Rory Dean, Zachary and Zander Patchell; sister, Barbara Parker; nephew, Todd and niece, Kim; along with many teachers, students and friends. Family will receive visitors from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204 where funeral service will be held at Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a local animal shelter or Alzheimer's Association
. Visit www.heartandhope.com
to extend condolences to the family and view webcasting of service. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time in the room and the family is asking everyone to wear a mask.