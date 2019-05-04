|
Ballentine, Jayne
1925 - 2019
Jayne Ballentine was born September 25, in Columbus Ohio. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 93 on May 1, 2019 following a long illness. Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N State St, Westerville, OH. The family will greet friends in the parlor of the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Fr. David E. Gwinner, celebrant. Jayne is the daughter of John and Susie Wright (nee Goodwin). She was united in marriage to Willard E. Ballentine on October 10, 1942 in Columbus Ohio. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2014 after 72 wonderful years of marriage. During WWII Jayne went to work for the Defense Logistics Agency as a clerk-typist and rose through the ranks to become a GS-13 and unit supervisor of more than 30 people. In 1976 she was recognized and honored as being among the 10 Most Outstanding Defense Supply Agency Personnel in the United States. She retired after 32 years at DCSC and promptly re-entered the workforce as a fiscal specialist for the Private Industry Council in Columbus, Ohio. During her employment at PIC, she was honored with 4 performance awards before finally retiring after 12 years. After this 2nd retirement, she and her daughter Patricia became active in Toastmasters International, where she won several area-level awards for communication and leadership skills and one district-level award for speech. Jayne and her husband were inveterate cruisers, travelling at least once-yearly on cruise vacations with the entire family during which she travelled throughout nearly all of the Caribbean Islands, as well as Hawaii, Canada, France, Mexico and South America. She is survived by 2 sons and their spouses; Charles (Barbara) Ballentine, San Antonio Tx, John (DeAnn) Ballentine, Columbus, Oh; a daughter-in-law Mary Ballentine, Columbus, Oh.; grandchildren Thomas K. Ballentine, Troy, Oh., Lisa (Robert) Price, Lexington, Ky., Brian M. Ballentine, Columbus, Oh.; 2 great-grandchildren Michael (Hyda) Ballentine and Rachel Ballentine, both of Columbus, Oh. and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia J. Ballentine, a son, Thomas W. Ballentine, her brothers Curtis and Walter Wright. Jayne was a firm believer in showing thanks for her numerous life blessings by giving regularly and generously to several charities as well as to her church. To carry on that spirit of giving, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the in lieu of flowers. We, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren as well as the hundreds of other lives she has touched, are better people because of her love. Her legacy will not be what has been engraved in stone, but what has been indelibly etched into our lives. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2019