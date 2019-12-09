|
Beck, Jayne
Jayne Barbara Beck, age 70, of Dublin, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. Jayne was born on March 21, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Sheepshead Bay High School, Brooklyn, NY in 1966. She received her BA in History and Philosophy from Brooklyn College in 1972; M. A. in History from Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey, in 1970. She first worked for Cross and Brown Company in Real Estate Management from 1972 to 1975. She then became a Commodity Analyst with Shearson Hayden Stone in New York City. From 1978 to 1982 she was Senior Vice President of Marketing Research with the New York Mercantile Exchange. She was then a Commodities Broker with several New York companies, including Merrill Lynch, E.F. Hutton, and Dean Witter Brokerage Firms. She then formed her own company, New Century Corporation as Principal and President that specialized in Oil Futures. She was a past president and member since 1991 of the Worthington Hills Country Club. She is survived by her husband, John Beck; sister, Benay Irwin; son, Michael E. Beck; and was a loving mother to daughters, Michelle Lynn Neal (Joseph) and Annette Marie Wilson (Randy); her niece and nephews, Ryan Ball, Keith Ball, and Deidre Scaramucci. Friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street. Worthington from 9-11am, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deacon's Fund at Worthington Presbyterian Church or the Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network, where checks can be made payable to NCAN Inc., 3074 Brookchase Blvd, Indian Land, SC 29707; www.netcancerawareness.org/donations-funding/. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio for their caring and support through this difficult time. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019