McCauley Jr., J.D.
1945 - 2020
J.D. McCauley Jr., 75, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Life-Gahanna. J.D. was born March 24, 1945 to J.D. Sr., and Sarah McCauley (Jones). He was married to his best friend, Betty McCauley, for 42 years. J.D. was the biggest Buckeyes and Browns fan and enjoyed spending time with his buddies at the White Castle on 5th Ave. He started his career as a boxer/boxing trainer and finished his career as a dedicated volunteer and mentor at Community for New Direction. After ending his career as a boxing trainer, he began to work with at-risk youth in Columbus and Reynoldsburg Public Schools. While serving as a volunteer, he received numerous well-deserved awards for his community service. Besides his children and grandchildren, he was most proud of being James "Buster" Douglas' (nephew) boxing trainer against Mike Tyson. J.D. is survived by his wife, Betty; three sons, James Henry, Bobby Cunningham-McCauley and Marvin Morgan; two daughters, Jennifer McCauley and Lori McCauley (Britney); 17 grandchildren; his sister, Helen Winton, Gwen McCauley (sister-in-law); several nieces and nephews and his long-time friends John Johnson and Buck Douglas. He was preceded in death by his parents J.D. and Sarah, his sisters Peggy McCauley (William), Nell Edwards (Henderson), Linda Daniels (Sherman), Lula Douglas (Bill) and his brother Willie. Private graveside services 10AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. In remembrance of J.D., the family asks that everyone wear their favorite buckeye gear. In accordance with local regulations, all in attendance must wear a face mask and adhere to COVID-19 precautions. The family of J.D. McCauley is asking that in lieu of flowers monetary donations be made to Community for New Direction of Columbus at 2323 W. 5th Ave., #160, Columbus, Ohio 43204. To offer condolences to the McCauley Family visit www.theChapelofPeace.com
.