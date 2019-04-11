|
|
Hasselo, Jean A.
1928 - 2019
Jean Adele Hasselo, 90, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1928 in Columbus to the late Homer and Lillian Dysart. Jean was a loving wife, caring mother, lover of nature and champion of the less fortunate. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Hasselo, brother Homer Dysart Jr., daughter Laura Hasselo and son Alex Hasselo. Jean is survived by her children, Lita and Keith Armstrong, Doug and Patti Hasselo; grandchildren, Jessica Armstrong (Jerusha), Lauren Weber (Maxwell), Christie Hasselo, Mark Hasselo, Taylor Hasselo, and Nicki Hasselo; great-grandchildren, Bo, Tyler, and Ryder. Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1-3pm at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. A Funeral Service will be at 12pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows on the grounds of St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Mission at www.lssnetworkofhope.org/faithmission/ or the Central Ohio Metro Parks at www.metroparks.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019