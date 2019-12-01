Home

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Worthington, OH
Jean Aumuller Obituary
Aumuller, Jean
Jean Marie Aumuller (nee Higgins), 89. Born in NY, lived for 50 years in Worthington, OH, and most recently at Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes. Preceded in death by her husband Richard; son Richard Jr , parents John and Emily (Walsh); and sisters Theresa and Margaret (Garcia). Survived by her children Karen and David, four grandchildren, one great grandchild and her sister Emily. Jean grew up in NYC, attended D'Youville College, and in 1964 moved to Worthington OH with family. For 30 years she taught AP classes at Dublin HS, receiving numerous teaching awards. She enjoyed gardening, reading, coffee, chocolate, and being a devoted grandmother. Services will be held at St. Michael Church, Worthington, OH on Friday, December 6th, at 10 AM, and interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Delaware, OH. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626 libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
