Jean Bayly Collier Obituary
Collier, Jean Bayly
1959 - 2019
With great sadness, we announce that Jean Collier passed away on May 15, 2019. Jean was born January 18, 1959 in Columbus, OH to Earl and Mary Jo Bayly, and preceded in death by her parents, brother John, and sister Elaine. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; step-daughters, Sarah (Jason Craw) and Blythe (Jeff Lamont); grandsons, Jacob and Charlie Craw; her godsons, Bryce and Blake Byington; and Terrie Jensen, whom she mentored and loved like a daughter. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Beth, Sue, Margaret and Kathy; and several nieces and nephews, including Bryan Coss and Kristyn Jacomet. Finally, she is survived by her large network of friends, including the Padovas, Byingtons, and Vance-Strigles, among many others. Despite having serious health issues, including Polycystic Kidney Disease, she maintained a positive, optimistic attitude, and a true love of life. She was a talented cook and very much enjoyed entertaining family and friends - she thrived on the sights, sounds, tastes and smells of a good party! She enjoyed reading and organized the Well Red Book Club, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Jean loved passionately, extravagantly, fully, and openly, and she shared her boundless love with family, friends, and virtually everyone she met. She found one of her consuming passions, and another outlet for that boundless love, when she became a mentor to participants in CATCH Court, a program for survivors of human trafficking. She will be missed by many. A Memorial Service in Jean's honor will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with Visitation at 10am, and the Celebration of Life at 11am, at Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Following the service, a luncheon will be provided at the church. To leave online condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2019
