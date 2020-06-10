Beach, Jean
1934 - 2020
Jean Ann Beach, age 85, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on June 9, 2020 at McNaughten Pointe. Jean was born June 25, 1934 to the late Paul and Helen (Savkey) Jordan in Columbus, OH. Jean is survived by her loving husband, Harry Beach; son, David A. Beach; grandchildren, Keith Dean and Kevin Dean; brother, Bennie Jordan and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Ann Washington; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. A graveside service will be held on THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 at 12Noon in Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 21, 2020.