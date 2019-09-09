|
Bell, Jean
Jean Bell, age 63, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Pickerington Care Center. Former employee of Huntington National Bank. Preceded in death by first husband Edwin Mrockowski, mother Mary Purtee and brother William "Bill" Purtee. Survived by loving husband, John Bell of Canal Winchester, OH; brother, Stanley (Donna) Purtee of Lancaster, OH; sister-in-law Linda Purtee Gimmett of Columbus, OH.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will receive friends at the Lockbourne Church of Christ Christian Church, 156 Mechanics Street, Lockbourne, OH from 1-2 P.M., funeral service will follow at 2 P.M. Pastor Rhonda Purtee Reese presiding. Interment Fernwood Cemetery, 460 Rowe Road (Columbus) Lockbourne, OH. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square,, Columbus, Ohio, 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019