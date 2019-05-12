Home

Jean Berry Obituary
Berry, Jean
1933 - 2019
Jean Berry, age 85, of Westerville, OH passed away May 11, 2019. Retired from Holiday House. Member of Central College Presbyterian Church. Survived by her daughter, Karen (Mike) McCauslin; grandson, Jeff (Erika) McCauslin; great-grandchildren, Carey and Tyler McCauslin, Joey Roberts; sister, Debra (Ron) Six; nephews, Ryan (Alex) Six and Tyler Six; grand-niece, Delainey Six, grand-nephew, Kade Six; other friends and relatives including Candy (Randy) Lazar and family. Preceded in death by her husband, James A. Berry. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERALHOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Tuesday 4-7 p.m. where service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Rev. David M. Redding, officiating. Private interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stefanie Spielman Fund at The James.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019
