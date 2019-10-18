|
|
Bingham, Jean
1922 - 2019
Jean Garnham Bingham, age 96, peacefully passed away of natural causes on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Ooltewah, Tennessee. Jean was born November 24, 1922 in Rochester, New York to John H. and Cora Haueis Garnham. A graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School in 1940 and the University of Michigan on June 24, 1944, she will be remembered by countless students as a very dedicated teacher and mentor. A wonderful mother and devoted grandmother, Jean is preceded in death by her husband Alfred, parents and her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Bette Garnham. Left to cherish her memory and adventures, Jean is survived by her children, Corleen (Paul) Martz, Deborah (Jeffrey) Catri, and Douglas (Rebecca) Bingham; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff) Guild, Melinda Martz, Lindsay (Jeremy) Weaver, Jeffrey (Tiffany) Bingham, Kelsey Catri, and Alexander Catri; great-grandchildren, Michael Guild, Andrew Guild, Stephen Guild, Jackson Bingham, Cora Bingham, and Shepherd Weaver; as well as niece, Janine Garnham; and nephew, Erik Garnham. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation, 96 South Grant Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019