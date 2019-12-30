Home

Services
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
Interment
Following Services
Pleasant Cemetery
Jean Bragg Obituary
Bragg, Jean
Jean Bragg, age 97, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Jean was a lifelong resident of Mount Sterling, Ohio and a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Mount Sterling, where she served as organist for over 60 years, as well as a pianist for the Mount Sterling Rotary Club. After retiring from the State of Ohio Department of Administrative Services in 1987, Jean enjoyed serving on the Mount Sterling Library Board (4 years), delivering Meals on Wheels, and volunteering in the gift shop at Madison County Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents Pearl and Madge Jones, and survived by her sons: John (Gloria) Bragg, and William (Vicky) Bragg, grandchild: Robyn Bragg (David Johnson), great-grandchildren: Griffin and Henry Johnson, and special Uncle, Jack McGuire. The family would like send a special thank you to the Brookdale Hospice and Columbus Alzheimer's Care Center, along with Brookdale Pinnacle Assisted Living and Memory Care. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main St, Mount Sterling, OH 43143. Funeral Service will follow visitation at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow services at Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to First United Methodist Church of Mount Sterling.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
