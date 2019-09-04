|
|
Brandt, Jean
1920 - 2019
Jean (Marquardt) Brandt, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Jean was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 8. She was married to William Brandt for 57 years and mother to three sons. She worked as Secretary for Westerville City Schools for 20 years, before her retirement. Prior to the family moving to Westerville, Jean was actively involved in her church and sang in the choir for many years. Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching, gardening and anything related to dogs. Anyone that knew her knows purple was her favorite color and her family was her life. Jean is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill", mother Lillian and father Carl Marquardt. Jean is survived by sons, James (Valerie) of Columbus, David (Charlene) of Hawaii and Richard of Columbus. She was Nana to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Capital City Hospice for the loving care of our beloved mother. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville, Ohio. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019