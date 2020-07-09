1/
Jean Caldecott
1926 - 2020
Caldecott, Jean
1926 - 2020
Winifred Jean Caldecott, age 94, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1926 in Washington, D.C. to the late Willard and Pearl Cushman. Jean grew up in Coshocton, Ohio. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time at her country house in nearby Walhonding, Ohio. Jean graduated from The Ohio State University in 1946. Later, teaching fourth grade for 24 years at Westgate Elementary in Columbus, Ohio. Jean was a 65 year resident of Upper Arlington who spent her retirement traveling to visit her children, grandchildren, friends and family. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, going to concerts, plays and watching Jeopardy with her husband Ross. Jean was a long time member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association and The Ohio State University Electrical Engineering Department Wives Club, which she enjoyed very much. Jean will be greatly missed by her children, Carl (Lauren) Walter and Laura Walter; step-children, Neal (Melora Svoboda) Caldecott and Dr. Susan (Bill) Caldecott-Johnson; grandchildren, Marielle, Joe, James and Nicholas; step-grandchildren, Emily, Elijah, Eric, Evan and Ethan; great-granddaughter, Soleya. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Ross Caldecott. Private memorial service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
