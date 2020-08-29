1/
Jean Carolyn (Patterson) Montenaro
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Montenaro, Jean Carolyn (Patterson)
1922 - 2020
Jean Carolyn (Patterson) Montenaro, age 97, died peacefully holding her granddaughter's hand on Friday afternoon, August 28, 2020. Jean served in the U.S. Navy during WWII (WAVES). Her pride and joy was her family. As an only child herself, she was embraced by the very large Montenaro family in Grandview Heights. She enjoyed traveling, with winters in Florida, and Europe with Dad and Di. She crocheted baby afghans for many newborns. Known for her kindness, love, cooking and faith, Jean was a gentle and kind friend. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Olive (Irvin) Patterson; husband, Albert Montenaro; son, David Montenaro. She is survived by her son, Donald Montenaro; daughters, Diane (John) Conley and Chris (Randy) Ross; daughter-in-law, Patty Montenaro; her faithful companion, Lucy; grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Montenaro, Tim Montenaro, Josh (Stephanie) Montenaro, John Conley, Michael Montenaro, Debra Montenaro, Samatha Ross, Shelby (David) Mason, Marisa Ross, Bryan (Nel) Ross; great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason Arden, Charlotte, James, Annalise, Emery, Micah, Bella and Ary Many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet for her funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12 (Noon) at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name preferred to The Military Women's Memorial, POB 420560, Washington, DC 20042. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral Mass.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved