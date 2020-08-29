Montenaro, Jean Carolyn (Patterson)

1922 - 2020

Jean Carolyn (Patterson) Montenaro, age 97, died peacefully holding her granddaughter's hand on Friday afternoon, August 28, 2020. Jean served in the U.S. Navy during WWII (WAVES). Her pride and joy was her family. As an only child herself, she was embraced by the very large Montenaro family in Grandview Heights. She enjoyed traveling, with winters in Florida, and Europe with Dad and Di. She crocheted baby afghans for many newborns. Known for her kindness, love, cooking and faith, Jean was a gentle and kind friend. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Olive (Irvin) Patterson; husband, Albert Montenaro; son, David Montenaro. She is survived by her son, Donald Montenaro; daughters, Diane (John) Conley and Chris (Randy) Ross; daughter-in-law, Patty Montenaro; her faithful companion, Lucy; grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Montenaro, Tim Montenaro, Josh (Stephanie) Montenaro, John Conley, Michael Montenaro, Debra Montenaro, Samatha Ross, Shelby (David) Mason, Marisa Ross, Bryan (Nel) Ross; great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason Arden, Charlotte, James, Annalise, Emery, Micah, Bella and Ary Many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet for her funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12 (Noon) at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name preferred to The Military Women's Memorial, POB 420560, Washington, DC 20042. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral Mass.



