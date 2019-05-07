|
Forino, Jean Clara
1927 - 2019
Jean Clara Forino, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1927 in Bayside Queens, NY to the late Charles and Anna (Mahalsky) Kammer. Jean is survived by her sons, Robert (Kathi) and William R. Forino; grandsons, Anthony (Angela) Forino, Thomas (Andrea Buckley) Forino and Nicholas Forino; granddaughters, Alessia and Aaralynn Forino; brother, Edward Kammer. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Forino, brothers Arthur and Edwin Kammer and sister Adele Horan. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5-7PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:30PM with Fr. David Young officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Columbus, OH 43231. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019