Clark, Jean
1924 - 2019
Jean Shelley Smith Clark, a longtime resident of Upper Arlington, Ohio, was born on December 23, 1924 at the Shelley Family Home in Port Royal PA and died on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother Anna Margaretta Shelley Smith, father James Garfield Smith, and husband of 52 years, William T. Clark. She is survived by three sons, William A. Clark (Ellen), James P. Clark (Dawn), and Thomas W. Clark (Linda); as well as four grandchildren, William T. Clark II (Stacy), Robert E. Clark (Katie), James W. Clark, and Shelley Clark Musleh (Nathan); and five great-grandchildren, Isaac E. Musleh, William A. Clark, Evan R. Clark, Emily M. Clark, and Atticus J. Musleh. She is also survived by her brother, William S. Smith of Berwyn, PA; her cousin, Dr. Penn P. Shelley of Chatham, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Jean grew up on a farm in central Pennsylvania and graduated from Thompsontown High School. In 1946 she graduated from Penn State University with a degree in dietetics and enlisted in the United States Army Medical Corps. As a lieutenant, she served as a hospital dietitian at Walter Reed General Hospital, The Pentagon, and Moore General Hospital in Asheville NC, where she met the love of her life, William T. Clark. They were married on September 30, 1947. Jean devoted her life to raising her family, supporting her church, and promoting the many charities and organizations in which she participated, including Beaux Arts at the Columbus Museum of Art, Buckeye Boys Ranch, and Traces of God Ministries. She served as an Ohio Province Collegiate Director for Alpha Xi Delta Sorority for several years. She was a tireless proponent of education and assisted in financing the college educations of four generations of family members. Jean was a devoted Christian, and her faith brought strength as her health dramatically declined approaching her 95th birthday. Her life touched many, and her death is a loss to all. The family expresses sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the staff of The Forum at Knightsbridge and especially to Nursing Director Sue Wall, for Jean's attentive care. The family also expresses appreciation to Wesley Hospice and Terry Murphy for their help and care. The entire family expresses special appreciation to Jean's close and dear friend, the Reverend Ken Whitt, whose guidance and love gave Jean great comfort and strength for many years. On Jean's last evening with us, she remarked that she had achieved every goal and realized every dream of her life, including traveling the world with Dad following his retirement from Nationwide Insurance, and living to see the births of four beloved grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She felt blessed and at peace when the time came. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus OH 43221, with the service at 10am, followed by visitation from 11a.m.-12p.m. The family requests that any donations in Jean's memory be made to Traces of God Ministries, 6999 Dolan Drive, Glouster, OH 45732. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Jean.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019