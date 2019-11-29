|
|
Cooper, Jean
1933 - 2019
Katherine Jean (Augenstein) Cooper, passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Jean was born September 17, 1933 in Bartlett, Ohio (Washington County) to the late Cecil and Elsie Augenstein. Before Jean started the 3rd grade the family moved to Columbus. Jean attended and graduated from North High School. In 1955 she graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Home Economics. She was employed by Ohio Fuel Gas Company as a "Betty Newton" (home economist) in Southeastern Ohio. Jean taught elementary education for 8 years. In 1958 she married Orlan C Cooper, Jr. in Coalton, Ohio. They had two children, Cheryl (David) of Marysville, Ohio and Jeffrey (Jennie) of Orient, Ohio. Jean had 7 grandchildren that she loved spending time with. She often took them to the library, COSI, nature parks, swimming and of course for a treat before heading home. She enjoyed visits from her great grandson. She spent time "teaching" them life skills such as reading, cooking, and sewing. Jean was a longtime member of Harrisburg United Methodist Church. Gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5-8pm at OR WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 2990 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH. The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1pm with visitation beginning at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions made to Heartland Hospice Care, 685 Delaware Ave., Ste 300, Marion, OH 43302 or of Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019