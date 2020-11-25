Crites, Jean
1925 - 2020
Jean Edith Crites, 95, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Harry and Mildred (Waters) Wellnitz. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, and son Joe. She is survived by her children, David (Kay), John (Jenny), Carole, Donny, Julee (Alan) Hohler and Andy (Wendy); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Baltimore. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private mass at St. Andrew with burial to follow. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
