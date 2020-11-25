1/
Jean Crites
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crites, Jean
1925 - 2020
Jean Edith Crites, 95, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Harry and Mildred (Waters) Wellnitz. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, and son Joe. She is survived by her children, David (Kay), John (Jenny), Carole, Donny, Julee (Alan) Hohler and Andy (Wendy); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Baltimore. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private mass at St. Andrew with burial to follow. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for messages of condolence and additional details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved