Cox, Jean Davidson

1929 - 2020

Jean Davidson Cox of Naples, Florida and Columbus, Ohio, died peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2020. She had been staying with her daughter and son-in-law in Laguna Niguel, Ca. Her daughter, Ann Arranaga, son-in-law, Joseph Arranaga and son, Christopher Dodds Cox survived her; as well as her brothers, Richard M Davidson of Newton, Massachusetts and Robert M. Davidson of Media, Pa. Her husband Donald Oldham Cox, her son Donald Oldham Cox, Jr and her parents preceded her in death. Jean Davidson Cox was born in Harrisburg, Pa on August 27, 1929, daughter of William M. Davidson and Sarah Fry Davidson. She graduated from Allentown High School in Allentown, Pa where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Honor Society. During college she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and was involved for 40 years with Twig charities. Jean studied education at Penn State University and upon graduation started her career as a High School English and History teacher. She loved to teach and was honored as "Teacher of the year" in her school district. She was happily married to Don Cox for 50 plus years and raised three children in Ambler, Pa. She moved to Columbus, Ohio after Don was promoted and enjoyed golfing with friends at the Worthington Hills Country Club. She and Don retired and kept homes in both Columbus and Naples. They enjoyed their retirement, traveling the world together and golfing with friends. Jean was a loving wife, mother and friend. Her warm smile, kindness and sage advice were most appreciated. She truly embodied the expression "beautiful inside and out". She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



