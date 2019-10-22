|
|
Dietch, Jean
Jean Dietch, passed away on October 22, 2019 on her birthday at age 94. Preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Dietch. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Dietch Schwartz (Joel) and Ellen Dietch Maley (Wally). Jean grew up in Columbus and lost her mother at a young age. Despite being left on her own, she was able to teach herself the skills she needed to survive and make a happy life. She was a wonderful wife to Bob, a loving and caring mother and a cherished friend to many. Jean delighted in preparing Holiday meals for her family and was an avid reader and a Mahjongg maven. Jean's sweet disposition made her a favorite with her caregivers, and the family sincerely thanks and appreciates those who added their personal touch to her care. Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 24 at New Ahavas Sholom Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Shiva will be observed at Wexner Heritage House immediately following the burial until 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019