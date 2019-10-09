|
|
Heberling, Jean E.
Jean E. Heberling, 76, of Westerville, passed on Oct. 8, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1942 in Cleveland, OH to Paul and Margaret (Baczay) Szalay who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Todd; children, Kenneth (Rachel), Susie (Tom) Dierling; 6 grandchildren, Grace, Clara, Zachary, Lila Heberling, and Camryn and Kira Dierling; siblings, Betty (Gerald) King, Paul Szalay, and Judy (Bill) Yoder. Jean grew up working on the Szalay family farm in Everett, prior to attending Kent State University where she obtained her Associate's Degree in secretarial science. She worked for BF Goodrich in Akron and then in Columbus for Arthur Anderson Consulting, later Accenture, for over 30 years. She was a loving and kind woman who will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Westerville Church of the Nazarene, 355 Cherrington Road, Westerville, OH 43081, where a funeral service will be held at 11AM Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The family is being assisted by the Newcomer NE Chapel of Columbus. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made to the or Kobacker House.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019