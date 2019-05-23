|
|
Jones, Jean E.
1932 - 2019
Jean Ellen Jones, 1932-2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family following a short illness. Jean is predeceased by her parents Everett and Margaret Haynes and Bob, her husband of 46 years, sisters June Huff, Joann Walker, brothers James and John Haynes. She is survived by her seven children, Bob and Janet Jones, Bruce and Sue Jones, Mark and Ann Jones, Matt Jones, Brent and Kelli Jones, Brenda and Ed Merritt, Herman and Sherry Jones; as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Jean was a graduate of North High School, class of 1951, worked for over 20 years at ABB, and shared a longtime passion for Ohio sports, specifically the Ohio State Rebounder's Club, and was proud to be an active member and weekly volunteer at Beechwold Christian Church. Please join the family in a service to celebrate Jean's life on Saturday, May 25, 6:30 pm at Beechwold Christian Church, 280 Morse Rd, Cols., Ohio 43214. In lieu of flowers, please sent contributions to the Beechwold Christian Church Food Pantry. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes. Personal Tribute: There aren't enough words, stories, memories, photos, yard ornaments, crocheted dish rags, or random little nicknacks to fill hearts with the loss felt without Jean. Being in her presence meant being part of constant humor, love, kindness, and laughter. There was no one more quick-witted, fashion savvy, wonderfully honest, sweet, or thoughtful. She filled every room with her spitfire personality, and the world truly is better for having her in it. Jean, thank you for sharing your unyielding sass with us all. You were a gift of happiness in all of our lives every single day of yours up until your very last. You were loved unconditionally and you will be missed beyond belief.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019