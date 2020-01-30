|
Moore, Jean E.
1945 - 2020
Jean E. Moore, age 74, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Jean retired from Nationwide Insurance. She is survived by her friend of over 50-years, Rita Leopold; sister, Carol (Tom) Stanley; nieces, Amy Stanley and Stacey Martin; great-nieces, Alexandria Martin and Riley Tuberville; and her beloved dogs, CeCe and Lenny. Her family will greet guests on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are preferred to the Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, OH 43026. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020