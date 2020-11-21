1/1
Jean Ellen Edge, age 84, of Troy, OH; formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on May 28, 1936 in Columbus to the late Harley Stamm and Mary Lily (Gray) Fagan. Jean is survived by four children, Dianna Medley and Susan Edge, both of Troy, Robert Edge of Minnesota and James Edge of Sidney; sister, Joan Knies of Columbus; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Steven. Jean was a 1954 graduate of North High School in Columbus. She was employed with Red Lobster in Columbus for 28 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and thrift shopping. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
