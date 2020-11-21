Edge, Jean
1936 - 2020
Jean Ellen Edge, age 84, of Troy, OH; formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton
. She was born on May 28, 1936 in Columbus to the late Harley Stamm and Mary Lily (Gray) Fagan. Jean is survived by four children, Dianna Medley and Susan Edge, both of Troy, Robert Edge of Minnesota and James Edge of Sidney; sister, Joan Knies of Columbus; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Steven. Jean was a 1954 graduate of North High School in Columbus. She was employed with Red Lobster in Columbus for 28 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and thrift shopping. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com
