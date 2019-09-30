Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epiphany Lutheran Church
268 Hill Rd N
Pickerington, OH 43147
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church,
268 Hill Road N.
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Elhard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elhard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Elhard Obituary
Elhard, Jean
1923 - 2019
Jean (Nelson) Elhard, died peacefully on Sept. 27, 2019. Former teacher in Pickerington Local School District. Born July 6, 1923, on a farm near Christine, ND. Preceded in death by parents Jacob and Margaret (Weir) Nelson, brothers Hugh (Alice), Gordon (Geneva), Myron (Lois), Wesley, son Paul and grandson Noah Elhard. Survived by sons, Joel, Timothy (Don ReGester) and Jay; daughter-in-law, Julie; grandchildren, Hanna and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Joanna Jean Elhard. Calling hours will be held on Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 from 6-8pm and Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 from 10-11am. Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at 11am with luncheon to follow. All of the above events will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Road N., Pickerington, OH 43147. Rev. Brad Gee officiating. Private burial at a later date in Pioneer Cemetery in Christine, ND. The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.