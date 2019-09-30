|
Elhard, Jean
1923 - 2019
Jean (Nelson) Elhard, died peacefully on Sept. 27, 2019. Former teacher in Pickerington Local School District. Born July 6, 1923, on a farm near Christine, ND. Preceded in death by parents Jacob and Margaret (Weir) Nelson, brothers Hugh (Alice), Gordon (Geneva), Myron (Lois), Wesley, son Paul and grandson Noah Elhard. Survived by sons, Joel, Timothy (Don ReGester) and Jay; daughter-in-law, Julie; grandchildren, Hanna and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Joanna Jean Elhard. Calling hours will be held on Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 from 6-8pm and Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 from 10-11am. Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at 11am with luncheon to follow. All of the above events will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Road N., Pickerington, OH 43147. Rev. Brad Gee officiating. Private burial at a later date in Pioneer Cemetery in Christine, ND. The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019