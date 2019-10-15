|
|
Maliszewski, Jean Frances
1935 - 2019
Jean Frances Maliszewski, died on October 13, 2019, on the night of a full harvest moon, joining her pre-deceased husband Raymond, in a long-awaited dance under the moonlight. Jean was born on February 12, 1935 in Bronx, NY and married Ray in 1956. She raised their four children in Yonkers, NY and Park Ridge, NJ, and relocated to Columbus, OH in 1980, where she enjoyed an active life with Ray until his passing in 2007. Her passions in life were reading, cooking, and tennis. She is survived by four adult children, Jane (m. Douglas Herr), Roy (m. Anna Piscopiello), Jo Ann (m. Walter Grubic), and Suzanne; and four grandchildren, Sandra, Gabrielle, Stephen, and Timothy. A memorial celebration is planned for Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, OH on Saturday, October 19, from 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the non-profit Shane Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship in Centerburg, OH, (www.shanecenter.org), which serves special-needs children and adults. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Jean's memorial video and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019