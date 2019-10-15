The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Maliszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Frances Maliszewski


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jean Frances Maliszewski Obituary
Maliszewski, Jean Frances
1935 - 2019
Jean Frances Maliszewski, died on October 13, 2019, on the night of a full harvest moon, joining her pre-deceased husband Raymond, in a long-awaited dance under the moonlight. Jean was born on February 12, 1935 in Bronx, NY and married Ray in 1956. She raised their four children in Yonkers, NY and Park Ridge, NJ, and relocated to Columbus, OH in 1980, where she enjoyed an active life with Ray until his passing in 2007. Her passions in life were reading, cooking, and tennis. She is survived by four adult children, Jane (m. Douglas Herr), Roy (m. Anna Piscopiello), Jo Ann (m. Walter Grubic), and Suzanne; and four grandchildren, Sandra, Gabrielle, Stephen, and Timothy. A memorial celebration is planned for Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, OH on Saturday, October 19, from 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the non-profit Shane Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship in Centerburg, OH, (www.shanecenter.org), which serves special-needs children and adults. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Jean's memorial video and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now