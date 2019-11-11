|
|
George, Jean
1937 - 2019
Jean George, age 82, passed away November 10, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. She was born June 3, 1937 to the late William and Bessie Campbell. She retired after 37 years as an aid for West Franklin Elementary School and then went back as a volunteer at the school. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward George. Survivors include her sons, Matthew (Michele) George and Mark George; brothers, Russell (Joanne) Campbell and John (Donetta) Campbell; grandchildren, Marc, Amanda, Sara and Cory; great grandchildren, Kendra, Sierra and Thea. Friends may visit Wednesday from 5-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, where funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM, with Pastor Stan Kirtlan officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019