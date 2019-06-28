|
Giannini, Jean
Jean Giannini, 90, of Johnstown, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 27, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1928 in Rochester, NY to James and Elizabeth (Stokes) Curley who preceded her in death. She is survived by children, Nikki (Terry) Scott, Joe Giannini, Michael (Stephanie) Giannini; and son-in-law. David Horn; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 children, an infant child Mary Theresa and daughter Teri Horn, and a granddaughter Sydney Giannini. Jean loved cooking and feeding her family and the game show network. She was a long time member of the church Womens Council and loved her church friends. A visitation will be held from 10-11am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Church of the Ascension, 555 S. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031 with a funeral mass at 11AM and burial to follow in St Joseph Cemetery, Johnstown. The family has been assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019