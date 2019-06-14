Home

Jean Ann Hagman, age 93, of Powell, OH, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at The Inn at Olentangy Trail. Jean was born on June 28, 1925 in Columbus, OH. A beloved and cherished mother and grandmother, she is preceded in death by her parents William and Lucille Hickey, brother William Hickey and sister Rosemary McFadden. She is survived by her children, Linda Hagman, Libby (Michael) Caron and Robert E. (Karla) Hagman; grandchildren, Joseph Caron, Jessica (Steven) Smeltzer, Benjamin Hagman and Brady Hagman; sister, Mary Mullin; and many nieces and nephews. Jean is a graduate of St Joseph's Academy and The Ohio State University. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Rd, Powell, Ohio, at 10 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with an inurnment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the in Jean's name. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019
