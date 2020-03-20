|
Hitzemann, Jean
1929 - 2020
Born 6-26-29 to Walter and Vera Kuivenen in Ashtabula, Ohio, 90 years ago. Growing up in Cleveland and graduating from East High in Cleveland, she attended Bowling Green State University, working on a Physical Education degree. She met and married her husband of 61 years, Rudy Hitzemann. Preceded in death by her parents Vera and Walter, her brother Walter (Claire) Kuivenen, and husband Rudy. Survived by sons, John, Gary (Theresa), Dan; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter; her wonderful friend and "daughter" Laurel. Not only was she a wife, mother of 4 boys, homemaker, she was also Rudy's substitute swim coach. The boys would always work harder and swim faster if Rudy simply said, "Guys, I don't feel well. I think I'm going to bring my sub in tomorrow." In the 70's she worked at the Hickory Farms store in the Continent, retired from Lazarus Department store, earning the Associate of the year award for her dedication to customer service and top sales. Founding member of the Highland Ave Women's Dinner Club. Anything to get out of the house and away from an all-male household and to commune with the other ladies of the neighborhood. She was very supportive of her husband, who worked two full-time jobs to support a large family. Having his meals and clothes laid out and ready to go. And keeping the boys quiet and or out of the house while Rudy slept. She will be dearly missed by all. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
