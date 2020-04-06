|
|
Hoffman, Jean
1932 - 2020
Jean Alice Hoffman, passed away peacefully on April 4 at the age of 88. She was born January 17, 1932 in Marion, Ohio to Emma and Clinton Kneisley. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Donald Hoffman, her parents, and brother Richard Kneisley. She is survived by her children, Tom (Cheryl) Hoffman. Patti (Jaime) Sisto, Nancy (John) Huneck; nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who adored her as "NIni". Jean married her childhood sweetheart "Donny" and supported him through his medical training. They raised their family in Upper Arlington and lived many years in Muirfield Village. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and a joy to her many friends. Loving, beautiful, caring, and quick to smile with a twinkle in her bright blue eyes is how she will be remembered. Jean had a way of uplifting everyone she encountered. Her love will forever influence our lives and memories of her will always bring a smile to our faces. Nini will truly live on in our hearts forever. The family will celebrate her life privately and wish to give thanks to the staff at First Community Village – Roxbury, for their years of loving care. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020