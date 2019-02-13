Home

Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Jean Humble Obituary
Humble, Jean
Jean A. Humble, 83, of Dublin, formerly of Marysville, passed away Tuesday morning, February 12 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She graduated from Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton, and retired as a nurse from the Marysville area after over 30+ years. She is survived by her 3 children; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 siblings; and several in-laws. Calling hours will be 5-8 pm Thursday at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, with funeral services to be held 11 am Friday. For a full obituary, or to express a condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
