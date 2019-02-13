|
|
Humble, Jean
Jean A. Humble, 83, of Dublin, formerly of Marysville, passed away Tuesday morning, February 12 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She graduated from Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton, and retired as a nurse from the Marysville area after over 30+ years. She is survived by her 3 children; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 siblings; and several in-laws. Calling hours will be 5-8 pm Thursday at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, with funeral services to be held 11 am Friday. For a full obituary, or to express a condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019