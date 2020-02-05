|
Jarrell, Jean
1929 - 2020
Jean Eleanor Jarrell, 90, of Chillicothe, died February 1, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born April 10, 1929 in Columbus, OH to the late Elmer C. and Helen M. Williams Henderson. On July 1, 1954 she married Rufus Jarrell, who preceded her in death on March 6, 2019. Survivors include three sons, James Jarrell of Columbus, and Richard and Bruce Jarrell of Chillicothe; and a sister, Betty Coad of Cupertino, CA. She was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy. Mrs. Jarrell was a graduate of The Ohio State University. She retired as a registered nurse with the Columbus Public Schools. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020