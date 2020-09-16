Waibel, Jean Katherine (Kostryk)
1956 - 2020
Jean succumbed to cancer after an eight year battle on September 13, 2020. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Genya was born June 9, 1956 to Ukrainian refugee parents in Cleveland. Jean obtained her BSN from Ohio State University in 1987. She worked at St Anthony hospital many years prior to its closing and medically retired after 25 years as an RN from Mt Carmel. Jean was a passionate alternative healer, an engaging conversationalist, had a great memory of all that she encountered and was loved by many diverse people. She leaves behind a trove of friends. Jean especially loved her Sand, Sea and Spirit community. Jean is preceded in death by parents Wasyl and Kathryn (Hnat) Kostryk, sister Luba (Mike) Darmochwal, brothers-in-law Anton Sobar and Al Nahayevski. She is survived by her husband, John Waibel; daughters, Nicole Waibel and Lesia (Chris) Foley; grandchildren, Reese and Jasmine Barker, and Fiona Foley; sisters, Mary (Joe) Kocurkovic, Irene Sobar; and brother, Nestor (Nina) Kostryk. Jean's family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10am at St Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 with Fr. David Young officiating. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following. Memorial messages may be sent to Jean's family and to view her memorial video tribute, please visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
