Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley Ridge
2225 Taylor Park Dr
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Ridge
2225 Taylor Park Dr
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lynch


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Lynch Obituary
Lynch, Jean
Jean McCartney Lynch, born May 17, 1927 went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2019. A long time resident of Oklahoma, she relocated in 2001 to Columbus, OH. She is survived by her son, David (Karen) Lynch; 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11 at Wesley Ridge, 2225 Taylor Park Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 at 10am with services at 11am. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now