Jean McCartney Lynch, born May 17, 1927 went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2019. A long time resident of Oklahoma, she relocated in 2001 to Columbus, OH. She is survived by her son, David (Karen) Lynch; 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11 at Wesley Ridge, 2225 Taylor Park Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 at 10am with services at 11am. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019