Marrow, Jean M.
1954 - 2020
Jean Marie Marrow, of Columbus, Ohio, age 65, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was born November 17, 1954. Jean's family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1-3pm at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.