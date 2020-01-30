The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Jean Maccabee


1939 - 2020
Jean Maccabee Obituary
Maccabee, Jean
1939 - 2020
Jean A. Maccabee, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Country-View of Sunbury, at the age of 80. She was born in Orrville, Ohio on March 14, 1939 to the late Paul Brillhart and Helen Zollars. Jean was a kind soul who loved to be surrounded by family and friends in social settings. She was passionate about the Post 1598, where she enjoyed spending time throughout her membership. She could be found playing cards and bingo with friends where her cheerful personality would shine. She will be lovingly missed by all who were blessed to know her. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband Dave Maccabee and two sons David J. and Tim Maccabee. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Toni (Robert) Nuber; her son, Tracy Maccabee; seven grandchildren, Dana Smalley, David Smalley, Amy Smalley (Erich Jackson), Tim Maccabee Jr., Cody Maccabee, Jesse Maccabee, and Miranda Palmer; two great-grandchildren, Branch Jackson and Kiley Palmer; and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family may gather in remembrance of Jean on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-3pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, with a Memorial Service to follow at 3pm. Family and friends are welcome to share memories or condolences online at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
