Marshall, Jean
Jean I. Marshall, 92, of Columbus, passed away August 11, 2019, at The Forum at Knights Bridge. She was born January 10, 1927, in Coshocton, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred Lewis and Mary Amanda Spooner Marshall. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (1947) and Certificate of Nurse Anesthesia (1968). She was a member of the First Community Church, American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She is survived by cousins, Anne (Louis) Wiltse, Phoenix, AZ, Susan Jane (Swigert) Barry, Morgantown, WV, and Robert Royce, North Chatham, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents, a step-mother Dorothea (Swigert) Marshall, and by a brother Alfred Lewis Marshall, Jr. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019