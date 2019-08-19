Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Marshall Obituary
Marshall, Jean
Jean I. Marshall, 92, of Columbus, passed away August 11, 2019, at The Forum at Knights Bridge. She was born January 10, 1927, in Coshocton, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred Lewis and Mary Amanda Spooner Marshall. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (1947) and Certificate of Nurse Anesthesia (1968). She was a member of the First Community Church, American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She is survived by cousins, Anne (Louis) Wiltse, Phoenix, AZ, Susan Jane (Swigert) Barry, Morgantown, WV, and Robert Royce, North Chatham, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents, a step-mother Dorothea (Swigert) Marshall, and by a brother Alfred Lewis Marshall, Jr. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.