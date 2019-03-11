|
|
McCarley, Jean
1929 - 2019
Jean Eileen McCarley, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, died March 10, 2019 at The Sanctuary of Tuttle Crossing. The daughter of Harry and Anna Smith, she was born August 24, 1929, in Columbus. She loved selling Beauty Counselor Cosmetics as well as her garden club. She was an avid golfer at York Golf Club. Jean is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Tom. She is survived by daughters, Barbara (Stephan) Nelson of Charlottesville, VA, and Sharon (Stan) Ream of Columbus; grandsons, Joshua Nelson, Alex (Amanda) Nelson, and Max Ream. A private interment will be held for the family at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019