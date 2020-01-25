The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Barn
5451 Edward Farms Road
Columbus, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Barn
5451 Edward Farms Road
Columbus, OH
Jean Meckling


1928 - 2020
Jean Meckling Obituary
Meckling, Jean
1928 - 2020
Jean Asher Meckling, age 91 of Columbus, passed away January 23, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of her life from 2-5 p.m. on Sun., Feb. 9 at The Barn, 5451 Edward Farms Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Calling hours to visit with family are from 2-4 p.m. and a memorial service will take place from 4-5 p.m. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
