|
|
Meckling, Jean
1928 - 2020
Jean Asher Meckling, age 91 of Columbus, passed away January 23, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of her life from 2-5 p.m. on Sun., Feb. 9 at The Barn, 5451 Edward Farms Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Calling hours to visit with family are from 2-4 p.m. and a memorial service will take place from 4-5 p.m. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020