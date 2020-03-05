|
|
Moorhead, Jean
1935 - 2020
Jean Ann Biggs Moorhead, 84, wife of Ernest Vincent Moorhead Jr. of Pataskala, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 after a long illness. Born 9 April 1935 in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Katherine H. Biggs of Pataskala. Mrs. Moorhead graduated from Pataskala High School in 1953, mothered four children, worked for McDonalds Corporation in Columbus, Erskine Insurance Agency in Pataskala then Jim Barton and Associates Insurance in Granville until retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Pataskala United Methodist Church, the 235 Wahneta chapter of the Eastern Star, the local chapter of La Sertoma, and the Flaming Cherries Jubilee chapter of the Red Hat Society. She was an avid reader and volunteered as a reading tutor for children at Pataskala Elementary School. She is survived by husband, Ernest of 65 years; son, Daryl of Toledo; daughter, Connie and husband, Robert of Yorktown, Va.; daughter, Linda and husband, John of Pataskala; and son, Michael and wife, Dorothy of Granville; 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her elder brother Frank but is survived by his wife Amie, sister Katherine of Mansfield, sister Mary Lou and husband Edward of Maryville, brother Robert and wife Marlene of Natchez, La., and brother Richard and wife Merri of Pickerington, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Family was important to Mrs. Moorhead. Friends may call Monday, 9 March from 10-11AM at the Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S Main St, Pataskala. An 11AM memorial service will be held at the same location followed by interment at Pataskala Cemetery, 9545 Creek Rd. The United Methodist Women will prepare a meal afterwards for friends and family at the United Methodist Church, 458 S. Main Street, Pataskala.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020