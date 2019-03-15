Morgan, Jean

1930 - 2019

Jean E. Morgan, age 88, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Elbert and Sarah (Hart) Johnson. Jean graduated from Reynoldsburg High School and then attended The Ohio State University. She was employed for many years and retired from Nationwide Insurance Company. Jean volunteered at the Bexley Thrift Shop and was a member of the Reynoldsburg Historical Society. She loved farm life, horses and baseball. She will be greatly missed by her son, Brad (Susan) Morgan; and grandchildren, Molly and Jacob Morgan. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Tom Morgan and daughter Jill Morgan. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until time of service. Interment at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, Ohio 43082. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.