Packard, Jean
1931 - 2019
Jean Elizabeth Packard born on April 17,1931 to James and Mabel (Lang) Kaylor passed away September 13,2019 at her home in Orient, OH. Jean enjoyed spending many hours reading her favorite books, doing cross word puzzles and gardening. She was preceded by her husband, Ray Galford Packard, Sr and son, Mark E. Parkard. She is survived by her children, William L. Packard, Ray G. (Mary) Packard, Beverly L. DeLany and Christina (Kermit) Nelson; twin brother, Jerry Kaylor: five grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave condolences or a memory visit schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019