The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Packard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Packard


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jean Packard Obituary
Packard, Jean
1931 - 2019
Jean Elizabeth Packard born on April 17,1931 to James and Mabel (Lang) Kaylor passed away September 13,2019 at her home in Orient, OH. Jean enjoyed spending many hours reading her favorite books, doing cross word puzzles and gardening. She was preceded by her husband, Ray Galford Packard, Sr and son, Mark E. Parkard. She is survived by her children, William L. Packard, Ray G. (Mary) Packard, Beverly L. DeLany and Christina (Kermit) Nelson; twin brother, Jerry Kaylor: five grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave condolences or a memory visit schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now