Padovan, Jean Pearline
1927 - 2019
Jean Pearline Padovan, age 91, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Memorial Gables Nursing Home & Rehabilitation in Marysville. Jean was an avid ceramics and porcelain teacher. She is preceded in death by her husband Renzo, son David, parents Lacey and Rebecca (Thornsberry) Triplett, grandson Jimmy, brothers Zach and Harold. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Harlene) Padovan and Diana (Larry) Sheets; sons, Jim (Gayle) and Renzo (Patty); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where her funeral will be held (Thursday) at 1 p.m. Burial to follow, Walnut Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019