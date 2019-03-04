Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Padovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Pearline Padovan


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Pearline Padovan Obituary
Padovan, Jean Pearline
1927 - 2019
Jean Pearline Padovan, age 91, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Memorial Gables Nursing Home & Rehabilitation in Marysville. Jean was an avid ceramics and porcelain teacher. She is preceded in death by her husband Renzo, son David, parents Lacey and Rebecca (Thornsberry) Triplett, grandson Jimmy, brothers Zach and Harold. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Harlene) Padovan and Diana (Larry) Sheets; sons, Jim (Gayle) and Renzo (Patty); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where her funeral will be held (Thursday) at 1 p.m. Burial to follow, Walnut Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now