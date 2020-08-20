Powers, Jean
1944 - 2020
Jean C. Powers, age 75, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Jean is predeceased by her parents Harry and Edythe Reeves, children Ronald Powers Jr. and Lisa Darlene Powers, brother Robert Reeves and sister Helen Beekman. Jean is survived by her daughter, Edie (Kenneth C.) Pennington; grandchildren, Emma Pennington and Ian Pennington; sisters, Dorothy Reeves and Patricia Wolfingbarger; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Jean loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially during holidays. She loved to cook, feed people and loved animals of all sort. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jean's memory to The Columbus Humane Society, https://www.columbushumane.org/
. Friends and family may visit Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 11am-1pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to directly follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Please view our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
to share memories.