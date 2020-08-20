1/
Jean Powers
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Powers, Jean
1944 - 2020
Jean C. Powers, age 75, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Jean is predeceased by her parents Harry and Edythe Reeves, children Ronald Powers Jr. and Lisa Darlene Powers, brother Robert Reeves and sister Helen Beekman. Jean is survived by her daughter, Edie (Kenneth C.) Pennington; grandchildren, Emma Pennington and Ian Pennington; sisters, Dorothy Reeves and Patricia Wolfingbarger; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Jean loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially during holidays. She loved to cook, feed people and loved animals of all sort. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jean's memory to The Columbus Humane Society, https://www.columbushumane.org/. Friends and family may visit Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 11am-1pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to directly follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Please view our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Burial
Green Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved