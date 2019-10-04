|
|
Linville, Jean R.
1944 - 2019
Jean R. Linville, age 75, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away October 2, 2019 at Kobacker House. Jean retired from Crane Plastics where she worked as a benefits coordinator. She was a member of Grove City Church of The Nazarene. Jean was born July 27, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio to the late C. Emerson and Naomi Ruth (Hollinger) Morton. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Brian Davis. She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Linville; children, Marney Davis, Allison (Tim) Brock, Deron (Rosie) Roberts, Clyde (Amy) Linville, Stephen (Carol) Linville and Phil Linville; 14 grandchildren; her siblings, Nancy (Richard) Orcutt, Marcia (Ronald) Winters, twin sister, Joan Morton and Michael (Lyn) Morton; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9AM until a celebration of her life at 11AM at The Grove City Church of The Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio, with Pastor Dale Benson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to her Church, or The Jordan's Crossing Resource Center, www.jordansresourcecolumbus.com in Jean's memory. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019