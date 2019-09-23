Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Russell Obituary
Russell, Jean
1927 - 2019
Jean Ann Russell, age 92, of Plain City, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Edgewater Place, Plain City. Born February 6, 1927 in Malvern, Ohio. Longtime member of Plain City Presbyterian Church and dedicated member of the Church Choir and Women's Association member. Served as Church Secretary for Rev. Stenner. Secretary for Tolles Technical Center for over 20 years and was one of the first members elected into the Tolles Hall of Fame. Loved family game nights, attending sporting events and band concerts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Grace (Narragon) Mills, great-granddaughter Rowan Burke, brothers Wayne Mills, Robert Mills, Earl Mills, John Mills, sisters Ethel Nestrick, Wilma Rutledge, Kathleen Donahoe. Survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Raymond Robert Russell; son, Rod (Dorothy) Russell; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Patterson; grandchildren, Brynn (Chad) Craney, Brooke Russell, Blair (Joe) Burke, Brandon (Liz) Bradley; great-grandchildren, Rylan Burke, Morgyn Craney, Ripley Burke, Elliott Bradley; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 4-7 PM Wednesday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City. Funeral 11 am Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Plain City Presbyterian Church, 231 E. Main St., Plain City, Ohio 43064. Pastor Alice Phillips officiating. Family Graveside Service will be held 12Noon Friday, September 27, 2019 at Bethlehem Cemetery, St. Rt. 183, Malvern, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plain City Presbyterian Church Window Fund. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now