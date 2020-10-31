1/
Jean S. Albanese
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albanese, Jean S.
1923 - 2020
Jean S. Albanese passed away on October 29 at the Kobacker House after a brief illness. Born June 23, 1923, she spent her entire life living in Columbus. Proceeded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Shidone and husband of 59 years, Peter Albanese, she is survived by her loving daughter, Patty Weisheimer (Rick), grandchildren Jill Drobny (Eric), J D Weisheimer (Susan) and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Jenna Drobny, Grant and Cole Weisheimer. Lively and outgoing, she enjoyed entertaining friends and family, especially during the holidays. Extremely generous, she always went out of her way to be there for others. Known for her unsurpassed culinary skills, including made from scratch Italian dishes and amazing desserts, her real passion was making Christmas cookies. All homemade, she began making thousands of them months before the holidays so they would be ready as presents for business associates, friends, and relatives. To receive a box of her cookies was a special treat. At later date, a private ceremony will be held to celebrate her life. For those who so desire, a donation in her name can be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43214.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved