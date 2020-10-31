Albanese, Jean S.

1923 - 2020

Jean S. Albanese passed away on October 29 at the Kobacker House after a brief illness. Born June 23, 1923, she spent her entire life living in Columbus. Proceeded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Shidone and husband of 59 years, Peter Albanese, she is survived by her loving daughter, Patty Weisheimer (Rick), grandchildren Jill Drobny (Eric), J D Weisheimer (Susan) and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Jenna Drobny, Grant and Cole Weisheimer. Lively and outgoing, she enjoyed entertaining friends and family, especially during the holidays. Extremely generous, she always went out of her way to be there for others. Known for her unsurpassed culinary skills, including made from scratch Italian dishes and amazing desserts, her real passion was making Christmas cookies. All homemade, she began making thousands of them months before the holidays so they would be ready as presents for business associates, friends, and relatives. To receive a box of her cookies was a special treat. At later date, a private ceremony will be held to celebrate her life. For those who so desire, a donation in her name can be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43214.



